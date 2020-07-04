It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MARIA DE JESUS T. BENFEITO FURTADO, beloved wife of Manuel Rodrigues Furtado of Pembroke Parish; in her 80th year.A funeral service will be held at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Cathedral on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 2.00pm. Interment will follow the service at Holy Calvary Cemetery, DevonshireIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Cathedral at P. O. Box HM1191 Hamilton HM EX or by direct deposit to Butterfields Bank 20 006 060 482732 100.She is also survived by her son Emanuel Furtado (Valerie) and grandchildren Cassandra, Catrina and Christopher Furtado; sister Antonia Tavares Lopes (Joao Custodio Lopes); brother-in-law Americo Paulo daSilva; god-daughters in Azores Maria do Rosario Tavares daSilva and Lucia de Fatima Tavares daSilva; special friends; Conceicao Rebelo, Carmen Maiato, Fatima Ivo, Valentina Cordero and Paula Soares Ambrosio; numerous family and friends in Azores, Canada and USAShe was predeceased by sister Maria do Espirito Santo Tavares Lopes.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 4 to July 7, 2020