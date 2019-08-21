A farewell for our beloved mother, MRS MARIA GILDA RAPOSO PONTA GARCA, beloved wife of the late Antonio Garca of 57 Verdmont Road, Smiths FL 02, will be held at St Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, South Shore Road, Smith's, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 3pm. Rosary at 2.30pm. Interment will follow at Holy Calvary RC Cemetery, Roberts Avenue, Devonshire.Survived by her loving children John and Rita, Tony and Lucy, Carlos, Idalina and Blane, Teresa and Jose; grandchildren: Sabrina, Kimberley, Melanie, Antoinette, Matthew, Joseph and Catarina; great-grands: Jahmel Jr "JJ", Aniah and Jahmori; special friends: Connie Clementino and family and Fatima Medeiros and family; very special caregivers: Macks and Catherine, other dear family and friends.AMIS MemorialChapel & Crematory.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019