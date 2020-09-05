We regret to announce the passing of Mrs. Maria Margarida Clemente Rodrigues, beloved wife of the late Arthur Cordeiro Rodrigues, of St. George's Parish, in her 88th year. A funeral service will be held at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, St. George's on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 3pm, followed by interment in St. George's Cemetery, Secretary Road, St. George's.In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria's memory may be made to Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church at P.O. Box 1191, Hamilton HM EX.She is survived by her children: Duarte - aka Eddie (Christine), Arthur, Rosa and Paul; grandchildren: Aimee, Emily, Martin in UK, Michael, Mariah, Kennedy (Mom Nina); great- grandchild Aubree (Mom Teiyah); sister Maria Manuela Clemente Da Luz; many other family and friends both here and overseas locations, Azores, England, Portugal, Brazil, Canada and USA. Special thanks to the TLC Homecare Team of Caregivers, especially Vicke.The public are reminded that due to the Covid 19 Virus, seating in the Church is limited. Please adhere to all Department of Health and Church Guidelines.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2020