It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MARIA NATALIA DE ANDRADE DE MEDEIROS CANTO PACHECO beloved wife of Antonio Jose Pacheco of Devonshire Parish. Loving daughter of the late Antonio DoCanto Jr. and Maria Natalia Andrade, beloved mother of Nelia (Ruben), Sandy (Reed) and Mariza (Chris) in her 63rd year. A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Theresa's Roman Catholic Church, Elliot Street, Hamilton on Friday March 6th 2020 at 2pm. Flowers may be sent and memorial contributions may be made to P.A.L.S., 18 Point Finger Rd., Paget DV 04. She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren Dominick, Marcus, Jaslene, Ethan, Rielle and Roman her siblings Antonio (Margarida), Manuel (Joana (deceased)), and Liliana (Carlos (deceased)), in-laws Maria dos Anjos Jose (deceased)) and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020