A service celebrating the life of MARIE DOREEN BULLOCK, beloved wife of the late Arthur Bullock of Devonshire Parish, will be held at St John's Church, Pembroke on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3.30pm.Interment will follow the service in St John's Churchyard, Pembroke.She is survived by her daughter Judith (and John), her grandchildren Alexander (and Holly), Richard (and Aimee), and Justin (and Sophia), her great-grandchildren Arlo and Ella, her devoted caregiver Marivic, and many other family members and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020