We regret to announce the death in the UK, of MRS. MARIE HANS, formerly of Texas Road, St. George's Parish, in her 94th year.A family graveside service and interment of ashes was held at St. John's Church Cemetery, Pembroke, on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11.00am.She is survived by her children Margaret, Charlie, Roseanna, John, Winnie and Mary Jane; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020