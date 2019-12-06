Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Paule Elcie (Poux) Place. View Sign Obituary

A home-going service for Mrs Marie Paule Elcie Place (Poux), wife of Geaffrey Place, daughter of the late Charles and Luce Poux, loving mother to Jonathan J. Place, Sacha A.G. Brown and Shuntai T. Scraders, sister to Leslie Poux, Mona Dixon (Ron), Paulette Poux, in her 63rd year of 3 Mission House Close, St David's, will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: J'Zai H.B.G., J'Dyn U.Q., J'Vez E.C. Brown; brothers-in-law: Donald and Boris Place; sisters-in-law: Chesney Govia, Lavette "Lovie" Place; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: O'Brian and Ismay Cartwright (USA), Cumberbathch, Danette Ming, New Testament Church of God Group of Families, Dr Constance Wendall



Richards.

