Marie Paule Elcie (Poux) Place

Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre
Interment
Following Services
Pembroke Parish Cemetery
Obituary

A home-going service for Mrs Marie Paule Elcie Place (Poux), wife of Geaffrey Place, daughter of the late Charles and Luce Poux, loving mother to Jonathan J. Place, Sacha A.G. Brown and Shuntai T. Scraders, sister to Leslie Poux, Mona Dixon (Ron), Paulette Poux, in her 63rd year of 3 Mission House Close, St David's, will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10am.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: J'Zai H.B.G., J'Dyn U.Q., J'Vez E.C. Brown; brothers-in-law: Donald and Boris Place; sisters-in-law: Chesney Govia, Lavette "Lovie" Place; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: O'Brian and Ismay Cartwright (USA), Cumberbathch, Danette Ming, New Testament Church of God Group of Families, Dr Constance Wendall Richards.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Marie Paule Elcie Place (Poux).
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
