We regret to announce the passing of MARILYN SHIRLEY GREAVES, beloved wife of Allan Greaves Sr., daughter of Vincent Darrell and Catherine Darrell; loving mother of Allan Greaves Jr., Teonnae Aikman, Eljah (Jermel) Belboda and the late Lyntour Hassell of # 10 Heydon Drive, Sandy's MA 06. She also leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Touriqco, Asha, Tourrae, Keyanna, Gherdai, Essence, Ishanni, Jerssiah, Jadyn and Jayce, siblings: Edward (Lauren) Darrell and Eugene Darrell; aunts Carolyn Roberts and Rosemarie (Anthony) Watts, stepson Rocky (Donna) Bean; sisters-in-law Ursula Darrell, Tina Greaves and Jennifer Bean, brothers-in-law Terrance and Gregory Greaves, niece Carla Simmons, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by brothers John and Robert Darrell.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 29, 2020