DESHIELD, MARION It is with sadness the family of MARION DE SHIELD announce her sudden passing on October 14, 2019, at the age of 99. Marion is lovingly remembered by her children, Leroy, Reva, Alana and Rolland as well as her granddaughter Tallula. Marion was pre-deceased by her sister Jaunita and her brother Damon. A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held at 2pm on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Unitarian Church of Edmonton, 10804 -119 St NW Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to SeedChange at weseedchange.org. To send condolences, please visit www.fostermcgarvey.com.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019