WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Marion Elise Bell A homegoing service will be held for Marion Elise Bell, daughter of the late Colyn 'Bobby' Williams and Esther Louise Bell, loving mother of Loren Bell and Karen Simmons, sister to Ederle Bell, Lorraine Jones, Martha Harvey and the late Colin Bell; grandchildren: Katelyn Simmons and Kristen Simmons; great-grandchildren: Katazha Whitfield and Saezha Whitfield.Lovingly remembered by: nieces: Anette Curtis, Rochelle Harvey and Vernell Harvey; nephews: Warren Jones, Quinton Jones, Marvin Harvey and Gladwin Harvey; brother-in-law: Wesley Jones.Marion was pre-deceased by son-in-law: Kenneth Simmons Jr; brother-in-law: Gladwin Harvey Sr.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020