WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MRS. MARION MARIE GRIMES, wife of the late Lloyd Grimes, daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Bassett, loving mother to Mrs. Marcia Burns (Kenneth) and Mrs. Alicia Simmons (late Lela), sister to the late Gladstone, Lionel and Wendell Bassett, in her 85th year of 19 North Terrace Friswells Hill, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 17, 2020
