AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS MARJORIE BUSBY wife of the late Clayton Busby, daughter of the late Gladstone and Ada Joell, loving mother to Clayton Busby (Marie), Elois Savery (late Aldwin) and Miriam Fubler; sister to Robin Joell, Madeline Joell, Joan Moore, Catherine Durham, the late Colin and Franklyn Joell, Dorothy Butterfield, Evangelist Lois Joell, Bernice Burchall and Delphine Richards, in her 96th year, of Lefroy House, formerly of 7 Lighthouse Lane, Southampton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019