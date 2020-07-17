MARJORIE L. SYMONDS beloved Wife of the late Rev. Dr. Frederick R. Symonds, and daughter of the late William and the late Enid Easton.Graveside Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saturday July 18, 2020 at 4.00pm.Marjorie leaves to cherish her memory her brother Stuart Easton, sisters Verna-Virginia Stovell, Violet and Sonny Charves, sister-in-law Gloria Easton; nieces: Leola, Queenie, Joanne Talbot Johnston, Charlene Charves, Erica and Cornell, Lovette and Nilli, Laverne and Jacqueline, Tusha Stovell, Amanda Stovell, Donna Millington, Shawnette , Deborah, Juanita, Cinnamae, De-Anne, Pamela and Gregory Smith; nephews: Lewis, Tyrone, Michael, Malcolm, Terrance, Eugene and Jason Stovell, Curtis Stovell Sr, and Jr. Joshua Vartuli, Spencer Brown Peter and Tyler McGlashan, Danny Crockwell, Ian Coke, Kevin and Harvey Jr. Marjorie was predeceased by her brothers Trounsell and Burnell Stovell, Sinclair and William Easton, Mabel Stovell-Robinson, Muriel Marshall, Marie Hutchins and Jean Smith, sister-in-law Pearl Easton. Many thanks to Rev. Doughty, and to those at the Lorraine Rest Home, Rehoboth Church of God, Cousins from Texas and Ohio, Lesley, Zena and Tracey, special friends and extended family who are too numerous to mention AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2020