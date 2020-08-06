MARK HENNERBEGER

Obituary

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of MARK HENNEBERGER will be held at The Royal Amateur Dinghy Club on August 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm. We lost Mark on April 10th, 2020 at the age of 54 after a brave battle with illness. He will forever be remembered lovingly by his wife Jill, their son Magnus, Aunt and Uncle Linda-Lee and Johnny Tavares, cousins Abby Bardgett and Craig Tavares. Extended family in Canada, and a host of lifelong close friends also will deeply feel his loss as Mark was both a great family man, and true friend. Colours and casual attire are encouraged. Masks must be worn. To attend virtually:https://youtu.be/AvBcMJeZGMg Link will also be available on Jill's Facebook Page.In lieu of flowers donations would be gratefully accepted by PALS.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020
