It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Marva Antoinette (Gilbert) Todd, daughter of Clarence and Ruby Gilbert, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Bermuda, in her 83rd year. Marva is survived by her daughter: Nicole; granddaughters: Lexi and Lindsey; brothers: Weldon (Hattie) and Dennis "Danny Boy" Gilbert; sisters: Sharon (Reginald) Pearman and Iris Ramsey; sister-in-law: Natalie Morris. Marva was predeceased by husband Aubrey and son Angelo. A memorial service will be held in Bermuda later.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019