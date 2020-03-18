We regret to announce the passing of MR MARVIN ANTHONY BROCK SR., formerly of Cox's Hill, Pembroke West in his 73rd year. Marvin is survived by his loving wife Erica Toussaint-Brock, his children Teresa Perozzi, Marvin Brock Jr. (Doreen), Megan Ephraim (Preston), Bahiyyih Brock, Alexander Brock (Cleora), Mihdi Quinlan Brock and Avery Jane Paul, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sister Merle Brock Swan-Williams, brother Mansfield 'Jimmy' Brock (Beverley), sisterin- law and loving caregiver
Ann Reich Blair, Claire Quinlan (mother of five children) and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of life and burial for Marvin will be held in Eagle Creek, Oregon, USA.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020