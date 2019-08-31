AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Elise Smith "Beth", loving wife of the late Newbold W. Smith, daughter of the late Harley and Winifred Outerbridge, loving mother to Herman "Butch" (Cecily), Newbold (Josephine), Floyd, Stephen, Marilyn (Graham), Valerie (Gunter), Gena (Richard), Patrice (Lloyd), Conicca ( Devarr), sister to Nolan Outerbridge (Sandra), Lois Baker and Sheila Trott in her 87th year of #2 Plaices Point Road, Spanish Point, Pembroke West. A home going service is being planned for Wednesday September 4, 2019 at the Salvation Army Citadel, North Street, Hamilton at 3pm.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019