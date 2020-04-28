It is with immense sadness the family of MRS. MARY ELIZABETH STEPHENS, of Westmeath Residential Home and formerly of Riddell's Bay, Warwick, announces her passing on Sunday, April 26th 2020, aged 91 years. Known as Betty to her friends and family, she leaves to mourn son Neal Stephens Jr. (Daina), daughter Fiona Chapman (Wayne), son Miles Stephens, and grandchildren Wilson, Keely, Holly and Jonah Stephens and Christopher and Courtney Chapman. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1st 2020 at St. Paul's Church, Paget where she will be interred alongside her beloved husband, Neal Hilton Stephens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to Friends of Hospice, who took great care of her husband in his final days, at Suite 124, 48 Parlaville Road, Hamilton HM 11 or online to www.friendsofhospice.bm/donateHe is also survived by the Horgan Family in Northern Ireland, her dear friend Eileen Fuhrmann, and many other relatives and friends both here and abroad. She will be greatly missed.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020