It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MARY FERREIRA, loving mother of Angelo Pimental (Joy), in her 91st year, of Matilda Smith Williams Seniors' Residence, Devonshire. She leaves to cherish her memory grandson: Angelo Michael Pimental (Jing) and great-grandchildren: Augustus and Agnes. Mary was predeceased by her son: John Pimental and grandson Christopher Pimental.A memorial service will take place at a later date.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020