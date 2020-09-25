Mary FerreiraA Graveside service for MARY FERREIRA, loving mother of Angelo Pimental (Joy), in her 91st year, will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Roberts Avenue, Devonshire.Mary also leaves to cherish her memory grandson Angelo Michael Pimental (Jing) and great-grandchildren Augustus and Agnes. She was predeceased by her son John Pimental and grandson Christopher Pimental.Casual and colourful attire may be worn.Please be mindful of Covid-19 restrictions and masks must be worn.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30, 2020