MARY SKIFFINGTONThe family regrets to announce the death in London of Mary Isabella Andrina Louisa Skiffington on 20 March 2020 in her 90th year. Alert to the very end, Mary passed away quietly in her sleep. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Skiffington in 2011.Mary was born and educated in Scotland and worked in Toronto and Prince Albert in Canada before moving to Bermuda. Mary was the Head of the Bermuda National Library from 1964 until 1985. Hugh and Mary are survived by their daughter Karen Skiffington with husband Mark Soper, grandchildren William Simpson (Lisa), Cooper Simpson, Stuart Simpson (Megan) and Alexandra Simpson, brother Lockhart Vidler (Nancy), numerous nephews and nieces in Scotland, England and the USA. A cremation service will be held in London and a memorial service in Bermuda will be arranged at a future date when travel resumes.



