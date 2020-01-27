It is with deep sorrow that AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MARY LOUISE BINNS, beloved wife of the late Oliver St Clair Binns, daughter of the late Annie Coretta (Ming) and William Henry Harvey, in her 82nd year, of #27 Sousa Estate Road Devonshire.Mary Lou is survived by her daughter: Mary Ann Gilliam (George); and sons: Oliver Binns (Gay) and Dr Derrick Binns (Dr Nicola O'Leary). Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020