A service celebrating the life of MRS MARY LOUISE BINNS, beloved wife of the late Oliver St Clair Binns, daughter of the late Annie Coretta (Ming) and William Henry Harvey, in her 82nd year, of 27 Sousa Estate Road, Devonshire, will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11am. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Mary Ann (George) Gilliam, and sons Oliver (Gay) and Dr Derrick (Dr Nicola O'Leary); grandchildren Russell Gilliam, Kristen Rogers, Oliver Eugene Binns II, Christopher Binns, Jessica Steede, and Adrian Binns; and great granddaughters Gabrielle Rogers, Ameena Binns and Athena Steede. Interment will follow at Wesley Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Pembroke.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS or the Wesley Methodist Church. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Also surviving are siblings Helen Dillas, Gloria (Dick) Trott and Llewellyn (Bryony) Harvey; sisters-in law Collen Dill, Ann Curtis and Adelle Daly; brothers-in-law Erskine Binns and Quinton (Marie) Binns; Mary Lou also leaves to cherish her memory the United Church Women of Wesley Methodist Church, the Wesley Methodist Church family and numerous nieces and nephews. Colours may be



