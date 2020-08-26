MARY SYLVIA ANN BINNS

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Mrs Mary Sylvia Ann Binns, 28th March, 1937 to 9th August, 2020; daughter of the late Derrick "Shack" Johnston and the late Gladys Johnston (nee Trott); sister to Grace Aubrey, loving mother to Deborah (Russell), Donna (Allan deceased), Maurice "Junior" and Christopher Binns of #32 Smith Avenue, Khyber Pass, Warwick WK 07.Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 26, 2020
