We regard the death of Mr. Maxwell Sinclair Roberts Sr. beloved husband of Caroline Roberts, father to Sandra Roberts, Maxwell Roberts Jr. Roseanne (Dean)Richards, Lisa Roberts, Michael Roberts, McCal Robert,Sharon Roberts; Son of the late Leonard, and the late Laura Roberts of #12 Hesitation Lane Lower Apt Devonshire DV 03.He also survived by his siblings: Lionel Roberts, Marie Roberts, and Cecil Roberts, numerous grandchildren, and great grands numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. AIMS Memorial chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 22, 2020