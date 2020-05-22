Maxwell Sinclair Roberts Sr.

Obituary

We regard the death of Mr. Maxwell Sinclair Roberts Sr. beloved husband of Caroline Roberts, father to Sandra Roberts, Maxwell Roberts Jr. Roseanne (Dean)Richards, Lisa Roberts, Michael Roberts, McCal Robert,Sharon Roberts; Son of the late Leonard, and the late Laura Roberts of #12 Hesitation Lane Lower Apt Devonshire DV 03.He also survived by his siblings: Lionel Roberts, Marie Roberts, and Cecil Roberts, numerous grandchildren, and great grands numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws. AIMS Memorial chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 22, 2020
