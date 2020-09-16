Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAXWELL SINCLAIR ROBERTS Jr.. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

It is with much sadness we announce the recent passing of MR. MAXWELL SINCLAIR ROBERTS JR., formerly of Tommy Fox Road, St. David's. He was predeceased by his father Maxwell Sinclair Roberts Sr., and is survived by his mother Carolyn Roberts; siblings Sandra Roberts, Roseann (Dean) Richards, Lisa Roberts, Michael Roberts, McCal Roberts and Shawn Roberts. He is also survived by his grandmother Catherine Darrell, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, 17th September, 2020 at Pembroke Parish Cemetery, Pembroke at 6.30pm.Visitation will be held on Thursday 17th September, 2020 from 4.30 to 5.30 pm at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick.We would like to thank staff at KEMH Extended Care Unit & Perry Ward for their dedication and care over the past years and AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory.We ask that face mask be worn and social distancing adhered to.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



