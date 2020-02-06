Mayo Carr Louise (Doars) Darrell

Obituary

Memories of the life of MAYO CARR LOUISE (DOARS) DARRELL, beloved wife of the late Calix Alpheus Mallory Darrell; mother to Glenda Todd, Nancy Law, Calix Darrell Jr, Joann VenÃ©y, Steve Darrell (Val), Roseanne Darrell (deceased), Calmae Best (Carlton); sister to Genevieve DeRosa, Carl Doars (deceased), Lona Cole (deceased), in her 105th year, of 6 West Avenue, Sunnyside Park, Southampton, Bermuda SN03.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
