We regret to announce the passing of MAYVILLE WILSON, beloved wife of the late Rudolph W.R. Wilson, loving mother to Janette Chentouf (Larbi), Rose-Ann Wilson-Hill (Columbus, Ohio), Herman Wilson (Carol) and Wes Wilson of #30 St. Anne's Road, Southampton in her 96th year and beloved grandmother to Charles (Andrea), Najib and Damon, Southampton SDA Family and other relatives and friends.Funeral service will be held at Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, Middle Road, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1.00pm. Viewing in the church from 12 noon to 12.50pm. There will be live streaming.Interment will follow in St. Anne's Cemetery, Southampton.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 24, 2020