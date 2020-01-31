AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MCLAREN JAMES TALBOT, beloved husband of Lyndamae (Bean) Talbot, father of Alje Talbot and son of the late Harrison and the late Blossom Talbot, of 28A Tribe Road 6, Sandys SB 03, brother of Royden Talbot (Vicki), Patrick, Philemon (Barbara), Leander, Lovenston Talbot, Roseann Talbot, Melody (Jeff) Roseau, Mayetta (Michael) Pearman, Marcia Talbot and Deedra (Kersely) Nanette, in his 64th year. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Whitney Institute School at 1pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020