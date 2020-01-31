McLaren James Talbot

Guest Book
  • "To Lynda Talbot and family. So sorry to hear of your..."
    - Pandora Clemons
  • "So sad to hear of the passing of my Cousin James. To the..."
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Karen Burgess-Okoro
  • "To the Talbot Family, Wanda and I send our sincere..."
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MCLAREN JAMES TALBOT, beloved husband of Lyndamae (Bean) Talbot, father of Alje Talbot and son of the late Harrison and the late Blossom Talbot, of 28A Tribe Road 6, Sandys SB 03, brother of Royden Talbot (Vicki), Patrick, Philemon (Barbara), Leander, Lovenston Talbot, Roseann Talbot, Melody (Jeff) Roseau, Mayetta (Michael) Pearman, Marcia Talbot and Deedra (Kersely) Nanette, in his 64th year. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at The Whitney Institute School at 1pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.