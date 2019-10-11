AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr. Melvin Earle 'Mel' Swainson, son of the late Howard and Inez Letitia Swainson; loving father to Jerome Swainson, Wanda Swainson, Charmaine Lambe (Sinclair), Lanan Bascome (Jenson), Latoyia Swainson, mother of his children Janice Swainson; also father to Yana and Kendy Swainson; brother to Gary Kent Swainson, in his 80th year, of #1 Primary Lane, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements are being made for Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Mount Zion AME Church Whale Bay Southampton at 12noon.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019