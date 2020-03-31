It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mervyn Wilbert "Smokey" Smith, beloved son of Edna Smith and the late Wilbert Smith, grandson of the late Gladys and Hugh Bailey and the late Howard and Mildred Smith, loving brother of Charmain, Jody (Trina), Jason, Wilbert (Mickey) and Annon in his 66th year of 8 Bob's Valley Rd., Somerset.He also leaves to cherish his memory his aunts and uncles Coralie Gilbert (late Malcolm), Patricia Edwards (late Lenny), Margaret Donawa (Albert), Pearl Simmons, Joseph Bailey (Anne), Edward Bailey (Roslyn), Calvin Smith (late Marguerite), Valeria Tuzo (late Earlston) and late Cyril Smith (Lorraine), special nieces Talia and Kelly, numerous other nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.He was also predeceased by special aunt Marita Thompson and uncle Donald Bailey.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020