It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of MICHAEL G DAVIS, loving son of Ginny and the late Brian Davis and nephew of his loving Aunt Kay Harvey. Michael is survived by his daughters Haley, Victoriea and granddaughter Myra and dear Tanya. He also leaves to mourn his loving sister Susan Davis-Crockwell and niece Maya Crockwell as well as his cousins Stephanie (Brad), and Courtney Woodings, and Mark (Christina), Olivia and Mathew Harvey.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020