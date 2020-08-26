We regret to announce the death of MR Michael James DeCosta, beloved husband of Dalia DeCosta, of Hamilton Parish, in his 75th year.A Graveside service and interment will be held at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Robert's Avenue on Friday August 28, 2020 at 4pm.He is also survived by his children Michelle (Reginald), Michael Scott (Yvonne), Nick, Melinda; grandchild: Amelia Rose; sisters: Maisie and Lena; numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Social distancing required. Please adhere to this and all other Covid 19 restrictions and guidelines. Masks must be worn.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020