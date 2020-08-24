Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL JAMES DOUGLAS. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MICHAEL JAMES DOUGLAS in his 63rd year, dearly beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Bonadie), on May 7, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio after a year long battle with lung cancer. His transition was peaceful with his wife by his side. Mike was well known in Bermuda. He was one of the original staff at Transact internet services and met and befriended many of his customers. Mike was a friend to everyone he met. He was an avid sports fan and loved to have discussions with anyone who would engage about the NFL and NBA. He was also an astute political observer and loved nothing better than holding forth on both local and US politics. He leaves behind three daughters Karen Douglas, Samantha Shelby & Brittney Poston. His mother Arthel Turk; his father James Head; aunts Loretta Douglas, Mary Douglas & Harryette Johnson; uncle Leon Douglas; sisters Joycelyn McCain, Kelli Cangiano and Arianne Turk; step sons Ian and Marc Tucker and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his grandmother Leola Douglas and aunt Dellmarie Williams. Mike is loved and mourned by a large group of friends in Cleveland, Chicago and Bermuda. Many of his friends he has known since his elementary school days and they have remained close until now. A celebration of his life and a military burial of his ashes will be held in Cleveland at a later date when it is safe to do so.



We regret to announce the passing of MICHAEL JAMES DOUGLAS in his 63rd year, dearly beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Bonadie), on May 7, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio after a year long battle with lung cancer. His transition was peaceful with his wife by his side. Mike was well known in Bermuda. He was one of the original staff at Transact internet services and met and befriended many of his customers. Mike was a friend to everyone he met. He was an avid sports fan and loved to have discussions with anyone who would engage about the NFL and NBA. He was also an astute political observer and loved nothing better than holding forth on both local and US politics. He leaves behind three daughters Karen Douglas, Samantha Shelby & Brittney Poston. His mother Arthel Turk; his father James Head; aunts Loretta Douglas, Mary Douglas & Harryette Johnson; uncle Leon Douglas; sisters Joycelyn McCain, Kelli Cangiano and Arianne Turk; step sons Ian and Marc Tucker and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his grandmother Leola Douglas and aunt Dellmarie Williams. Mike is loved and mourned by a large group of friends in Cleveland, Chicago and Bermuda. Many of his friends he has known since his elementary school days and they have remained close until now. A celebration of his life and a military burial of his ashes will be held in Cleveland at a later date when it is safe to do so. Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers