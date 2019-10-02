A memorial service, celebrating the life of MICHAEL STEEDE THOMPSON, beloved husband of Angela, age 75, of the Cayman Islands, formerly of Bermuda, will be held at St John's Church, Pembroke on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2pm.Interment will follow the service in Wesley Methodist Cemetery, Pembroke Parish.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the MS Society of Bermuda â€" Website: mssociety.bm or Phone (441) 293-0772; or MS Foundation Cayman Islands where Mike's surviving wife Angela suffers with MS â€" Website msfcayman.com or Phone: (345) 323-0656.He is survived by his children Krista Thompson-Houtman (John), Kelly Hunt (Donte), Ashley Thompson (Alexis), Cameron Thompson (Ellie); mother Gwen Christensen; siblings Rick Thompson, Craig Christensen (Sandra), Gail Covey (Russ); grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. "Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it."Haruki MurakamiCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019