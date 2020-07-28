We regret to announce the death of MR. MICHAEL WILBERFORCE 'DOGGIE' ROGERS, son of the late Eldon 'Bookie' Francis and the late Helen Rogers of #2 Lightbourn Dr., Warwick WK 03 in his 66th year.He leaves to cherish his memory brother Oscar Rogers; sisters Gloria Burch, Pearl Steede, Marjorie Grier, Barbara Johnson, Rosslyn Francis and Audrey Harvey and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 28, 2020