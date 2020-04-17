MICKEL HAYNES WADE

Guest Book
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF :- MICKEL HAYNES WADE, son of the late Edmund and Laura Wade Nee O'connor, father to Delmar Barry (Laura Prince), Michael Damon Wade, Denzel Wade, Schinell Carroll, brother to Elloitt Wade, Keith Wade (Fern), Rodwell (Pamela), Robert (Jean), Juliette Bean (late Leslie), Odell Zuill (David), Carol Walker (Felix), the late Ralph and Beresford Wade and Ursaline Lambert, in his 68th year of Apt. 4, Lower South, 16 Pearman's Hill, West, Warwick. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
