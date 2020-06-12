WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- MRS. MILDRED JUNE THOMAS, beloved wife to Morris (Chalk) Thomas, daughter of the late Thomas and Edith Smith, loving mother to Karen Thomas, Dawnette Watson (Charles) and the late Edwin Thomas, sister to Lorraine Smith (Kenneth), Majorie Holdipp (John), the late Carlton, Wilbur, Carolyn and Weldon Smith, in her 84th year of 4 Railway Trail Southampton.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 12, 2020