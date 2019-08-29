Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard Eugene Neville Beane. View Sign In Memoriam



It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Millard Eugene Neville Beane, formerly of Market Lane, Pembroke. Millard was born on January 23, 1941, to the late Charles and Elsie Beane (nee Millet). He was affectionately called "Brother" by his Bermuda family and friends. Millard left Bermuda in 1961 to pursue studies in psychology. He obtained a BA from Sir George Williams (now Concordia) University in Montreal. He then returned to Bermuda and worked at St Brendan's Hospital.There he met his life-long love Virginia Harris, a social worker from Toronto. They were married in New Brunswick, Canada, where he obtained a graduate degree in psychology. Millard and Virginia made their home in Canada, where he worked for the Correctional Service of Canada. In his last year of service, he received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.Millard is survived by his wife Virginia (nee Harris), his children: Karen, Jennifer (Kenneth) and Kevin (Randi); his granddaughter: Raven; his sisters: Madree Roberts, Dianne Beane and Heather Stafford; his brother-in-law: Ernest Roberts; his nieces and nephews, Tania and Simon Roberts, Warren Harris and Sydney and Savannah Stafford. A service celebrating his life is to be held at Islington United Church in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada on Friday, August 30.



