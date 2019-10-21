AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MILLINER EULINE TROTMAN, daughter of the late Katherine and Archibald Simons, loving mother to Donald Eve Jr, Dean Eve (Kimwana), Donnamae Morgan (Dave), Debby Smith (Andre), the late Danny and Donelda Eve, sister to Jeanette Burgess, the late Earlston, Raymond and Victor Simons and Thelma Francis in her 82nd year of Unit 47, # 27 Cedar Park Road, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Christ Church Devonshire at 11am.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019