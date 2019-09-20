Funeral services for MR MORRIS ANTHONY EUGENE DE FONTES, beloved husband of the late Natalie Theresa De Fontes, beloved father to Debbie De Silva (John), Wendy Roberts (Keith), Paul De Fontes, Lisa Ferreire (Jose), stepfather to Linda Carmean, in his 83rd year, of Sandycroft Heights, St Anne's Road, Southampton SN 02 will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3pm at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Middle Road, Warwick.Interment will follow at St Paul's Cemetery, Middle Road Paget.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to PALS, PO Box DV 19, Devonshire, DV BX.VISITATION: Amis Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 7.30pm - 9pm ONLY! Morris is also survived by grandchildren: Carol Simmons, Jonathan De Silva, Alicia and Chalsey Roberts, Brittney Ferreira; great-grandchildren: Ciara Muat, Jasmine Simmons, Myla Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.COLOURS MAY BE WORNAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019