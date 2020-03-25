Muriel Aileen Musson

Our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, Muriel Aileen Musson 93 passed away on March 12th, 2020. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Bradley and Aloma; sister: Marlyn (David) Darrell; special cousins: Cecile Bean, Derek (Patrica) Bean; special nieces: Deanna (Cecil) Durham, Andrea (Daniel) Robinson, Michelle Musson-Pierre; special family friends: Alfreda Scott, Patsy Hafeza Proctor and Marion (Russell) Whitecross; The Bean and Musson families; caregivers: Elizabeth Burch, Beverley Edwards and DeAnn Wales. Muriel was predeceased by Norman and Enid Bean (parents) and William Eugene Musson (husband).A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
