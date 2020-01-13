Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle "Myrt" (Gomes) Miller. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM St Mary's Church Warwick Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Myrtle "Myrt" Miller (nee Gomes), beloved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Irene Gomes (nee Easton), loving sister of Margaret (Peggy) DeSilva (James), in her 93rd year, of New York formerly of Bermuda. She was predeceased by her sisters: Bernell "Nell" DeShield and Gladys "Tootsie" Gomes; brothers: Ronald "Shamba" and Gladwin "Sonny" Gomes. Also left to cherish her memory are nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St Mary's Church Warwick at 2pm. Interment of ashes will follow at St Mary's Cemetery. Colours to be worn.



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Myrtle "Myrt" Miller (nee Gomes), beloved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Irene Gomes (nee Easton), loving sister of Margaret (Peggy) DeSilva (James), in her 93rd year, of New York formerly of Bermuda. She was predeceased by her sisters: Bernell "Nell" DeShield and Gladys "Tootsie" Gomes; brothers: Ronald "Shamba" and Gladwin "Sonny" Gomes. Also left to cherish her memory are nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St Mary's Church Warwick at 2pm. Interment of ashes will follow at St Mary's Cemetery. Colours to be worn. Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers