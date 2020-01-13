It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Myrtle "Myrt" Miller (nee Gomes), beloved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Irene Gomes (nee Easton), loving sister of Margaret (Peggy) DeSilva (James), in her 93rd year, of New York formerly of Bermuda. She was predeceased by her sisters: Bernell "Nell" DeShield and Gladys "Tootsie" Gomes; brothers: Ronald "Shamba" and Gladwin "Sonny" Gomes. Also left to cherish her memory are nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St Mary's Church Warwick at 2pm. Interment of ashes will follow at St Mary's Cemetery. Colours to be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020