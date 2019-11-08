It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nancy W. Valentine who passed away peacefully at her home in Warwick, in her 95th year. She is survived by her children: Nathaniel "Nick" Hutchings (Rachel), (Nancy) Christina Hutchings and stepchildren: Nancy D. Valentine and Patricia Valentine. She was predeceased by her husband Richard and stepchildren Paul and Sandra.Funeral Services will be held at Christ Church in Warwick on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Church, Warwick.There will be no viewing.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019