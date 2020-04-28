It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of NAOMI JULIETTE (JULIE) DURRANT (nee ISAAC), daughter of the late Samuel and Dorothy Isaac; beloved wife of E. Junior Durrant and loving mother to Ryan; sister to Carlton (Jeannie), Kenneth Sr., Ismail-Ibn (Nasirah), Vernal and Miriam; aunt of Carla (Kenny), Nai'lah (Abdul Ibraheem), late Racquel, Cymone, Jasmine (Juan), Sophie, Kenneth Jr, Kevin (Andrea), Menelik (Wafae), Kyle (Jen), Javone and Sturgis; daughter-in-law of Junius and Edith Durrant in her 62nd year of 6 Atlantic View, Southampton.Naomi (Julie) also will be missed by Pastor Maria Seaman, Elder Kent Seaman and the Shekinah Worship Center family, the Bermuda Montessori School and Sandys Sprouts family and numerous other family and friends.A private graveside service will be held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020