NAOMI JULIETTE (JULIE) DURRANT

Guest Book
  • "To Junior, Ryan and family. We were so sorry to hear of..."
    - Gladwin & Mary conyers
  • "My condolences to Junior and family. May the Lord wrap his..."
  • "My sincerest heartfelt condolences to the Durrant and Issac..."
    - Andrea Place-Trimm
  • "Condolences to Junior, Ryan and family. You will be in our..."
  • "So very, very sorry to here of Julie's passing. Our..."
Service Information
Pearman Funeral Home
PO Box MA 130
Somerset, Bermuda
PO Box MA 13
(441)-234-0422
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of NAOMI JULIETTE (JULIE) DURRANT (nee ISAAC), daughter of the late Samuel and Dorothy Isaac; beloved wife of E. Junior Durrant and loving mother to Ryan; sister to Carlton (Jeannie), Kenneth Sr., Ismail-Ibn (Nasirah), Vernal and Miriam; aunt of Carla (Kenny), Nai'lah (Abdul Ibraheem), late Racquel, Cymone, Jasmine (Juan), Sophie, Kenneth Jr, Kevin (Andrea), Menelik (Wafae), Kyle (Jen), Javone and Sturgis; daughter-in-law of Junius and Edith Durrant in her 62nd year of 6 Atlantic View, Southampton.Naomi (Julie) also will be missed by Pastor Maria Seaman, Elder Kent Seaman and the Shekinah Worship Center family, the Bermuda Montessori School and Sandys Sprouts family and numerous other family and friends.A private graveside service will be held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020
