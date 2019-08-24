Nelda Jean Richards

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda Jean Richards.
Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Ms Nelda Jean Richards, loving daughter of the late Leon and Delphine Richards, sister to Brenda J Allers (Rev Marlon Allers) and R. Beverley Minors (Rev. Clark Minors), in her 64th year of Unit 42 #23 Cedar Park Rd. Devonshire She will be laid to rest at the Pembroke Parish Cemetery TODAY, August 24th, 2019 at 12noon. A memorial service will be held later on the 30th of August at the Heritage Worship Centre, 59 Dundonald Street, Hamilton.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.