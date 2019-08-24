AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Ms Nelda Jean Richards, loving daughter of the late Leon and Delphine Richards, sister to Brenda J Allers (Rev Marlon Allers) and R. Beverley Minors (Rev. Clark Minors), in her 64th year of Unit 42 #23 Cedar Park Rd. Devonshire She will be laid to rest at the Pembroke Parish Cemetery TODAY, August 24th, 2019 at 12noon. A memorial service will be held later on the 30th of August at the Heritage Worship Centre, 59 Dundonald Street, Hamilton.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019